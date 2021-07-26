Railway Minister meets Mirabai Chanu, announces Rs 2 cr reward

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday met Indian Railways weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for her.

