Railways, Jharkhand enter women's one-day cricket final

Deepti Sharma's 113 went in vain as Railways defeated Bengal by six wickets while Rashmi Gudia's unbeaten knock of 122 helped Jharkhand trump Andhra by 27 runs.

Rajkot, April 1 (IANS) Railways and Jharkhand on Thursday entered the final of the Women's One-Day Trophy after winning their respective semi-final matches here.

Bengal scored 250 for six wickets in 50 overs with Deepti scoring 113 runs off 148 balls with 15 fours. Mita Paul made 38. Richa Ghosh made 33. Prativa Rana scored 30 off 18 balls with 5 fours. Ekta Bist took two wickets for Railways.

Chasing 251 to win, Railways scored 254 for loss of 4 wickets in 44 overs. Punam Raut scored 69 off 90 balls with four boundaries, before she was retired hurt. M.D. Thirushkamini scored 43 off 37 balls with nine fours. Mona made 36 off 31 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. Mithali Raj scored 24 not out.

In the other match, Jharkhand scored 216 for seven in 50 overs, batting first. Rashmi's 122 not out came off 139 balls with 15 fours and two sixes. Ashwini Kumari made 28. Durga Kumari Murmu scored 21. Challa Jhansi Lakshmi claimed three wickets in nine overs giving away 47 runs. B Anusha took two wickets.

Chasing 217 runs to win, Andhra were bowled out for 189 in 48.3 overs. N. Anusha scored 51 off 67 balls with 9 fours. P.V. Sudharani scored 57 off 51 balls with 10 fours. Challa Jhansi Lakshmi scored 41. Niharika took 4 wickets for 25 in 10 overs. Devyani took 2 wickets.

The final match will be played on Sunday.

Brief Scores: Bengal 250/6 in 50 overs (Deepti Sharma 113; Ekta Bisht 2/61) lost to Railways 254/4 in 44 overs (Punam Raut 69, MD Thirushkamini 43) by six wickets

Jharkhand 216/7 in 50 overs (Rashmi Gudia 122 not out; C H Jhansi Lakshmi 3/47) beat Andhra 189/10 in 48.3 overs (P V Sudharani 57, N Anusha 51; Niharika 4/25) by 27 runs

