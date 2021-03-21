Railways, Karnataka among quarter-finalists in Women Senior One Day Trophy

While Jharkhand, Railways, Andhra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka made it to the quarters by virtue of topping the Elite groups, Bengal and Odisha made the cut after finishing as the two best second-placed teams in the Elite groups.

Vidarbha and Pondicherry will fight in a pre-quarterfinal knockout to decide the final quarter-finalist.

Vidarbha being the third best second-placed team will have to go through the last-eight stage by playing a knockout pre-quarterfinal against plate group topper, Puducherry. On Sunday, Poonam Soni's five-wicket haul helped Madhya Pradesh beat Punjab by 10 runs. In another game, four-wicket hauls from off-spinners Minnu Mani and Sajeevan Sajana helped Kerala register a massive nine-wicket win over Nagaland with 44.6 overs to spare.

Baroda beat Mumbai by three wickets, riding on Palak Patel's 66.Skipper Disha Kasat's unbeaten126 helped Vidarbha script a four-run win against Karnataka.

However, it couldn't help them better Karnataka's net run rate. Left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwer's six wickets for 10 runs helped Himachal skittle Meghalaya out for 28 and then win by 10 wickets. Pondicherry also thrashed Jammu and Kashmir by 10 wickets.A

The quarter-finals will be held on March 29 and March 30 while Vidarbha-Puducherry pre-quarterfinal will be played on March 28.

Brief scores

Group D, Indore

Madhya Pradesh 200/8 in 50 overs (Tamanna Nigam 38; Mehak Kesar 2/27) beatAPunjabA190/9 in 50 overs (Taniya Bhatia 56, Parveen Khan 50; Poonam Soni 5/28) by 10 runs.

Nagaland 54 all out in 28.4 overs (Minnu Mani 4/9, Sajeevan Sajana 4/14) lost toAKeralaA55/1in 5.2 overs (Shani T 32*) by 9 wickets.

Mumbai 188/9 in 50 overs (Vrushali Bhagat 39; Kesha 3/36) lost toABarodaA190/7 in 48.3overs (Palak Patel 66; Fatima Jaffer 2/30) by 3 wickets.

Group E, Chennai

Vidarbha 216/5 in 50 overs (Disha Kasat 126 not out; Chandu V 2/44) beatAKarnatakaA212/9 in 50 overs (S Shubha 85, Divya Gnananda 57; NT Kohale 3/34) by 4 runs.

Meghalaya 28 all out in 20.1 overs (Tanuja Kanwer 6/10) lost toAHimachalA30/0 in 4 overs (SM Singh 17 not out) by 10 wickets

Tamil Nadu 132 all out in 49.4 overs (S Anusha 77; Babita Negi 3/34) lost toADelhiA133/4 in 41.2overs (Shweta Sehrawat 35; Niranjana Nagarajan 4/23) by 6 wickets

Plate Group, Bengaluru

Jammu & Kashmir 148 all out in 42.5 overs (Sarla Devi 53; Amruta Saran 3/50) lost to Puducherry 149/0 in33 overs (Bhakti Tamore 76 not out, Yuvashri 60 not out) by 10 wickets

Mizoram 128 all out in 47 overs (Prajakta S 52; Apurva Kumari 2/21) lost toABiharA132/4 in 43.3 overs (Apurva Kumari 39 not out) by 6 wickets

Arunachal Pradesh 146/9 in 50 overs (Nabam Yapu 49; Ganga W 4/23) lost to ManipurA147/5 in 29.5 overs (Rebika S 37not out; N Yakar 2/23) by 5 wickets.

