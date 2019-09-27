Rain-affected Vijay Hazare Trophy matches to be rescheduled

London [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): The matches which were affected by the rain in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 will be rescheduled. In the first three days of the tournament, nearly 17 of the 30 games were abandoned or ended in a no result.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is working out a schedule to try and fit in as many of the affected games as possible.



"We are working on the rescheduling and it should be done soon. We want to have as many matches as possible. Three of the groups were affected, A, B, and D due to unseasonal rains, so we're looking at how to accommodate those. The matches in Jaipur have gone on smoothly," ESPNcricinfo quoted BCCI, General Manager Saba Karim as saying.

The tournament is being played across four cities - Bengaluru, Dehradun, Jaipur and Vadodara. Matches in Bengaluru and Vadodara, where Groups A and B are playing, have been particularly badly hit. Dehradun, where Group D games are being held, has also been affected, with only Jaipur's Group C matches progressing as scheduled. (ANI)

