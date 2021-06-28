Rain delays start of Wimbledon

The play will now start at 2:30 p.m. local time (7 p.m. IST) if weather permits.

London, June 28 (IANS) The opening round matches at Wimbledon were delayed on Monday due to rain. Play was scheduled to commence at 11:00 a.m. local time (3:30 p.m. IST), with the clash between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Hungarian Marton Fucsovics on Court 18.

Eighth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut will face Australia's John Millman first on Court 12, with fifth seed Andrey Rublev of Russia, who reached the final of Halle Open earlier this month, playing Federico Delbonis of Argentina second on Court Two.

On a busy first day, 10th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada will be in action against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber, while 22nd seed Daniel Evans of England is scheduled to take on Feliciano Lopez of Spain.

Frenchman Gael Monfils, seeded 13, faces Australia's Christopher O'Connell, following Spaniard Bautista Agut-Millman's game on Court 12.

American Sebastian Korda, who won his first ATP Tour title at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma in May, plays Eastbourne champion and 15th seed Alex de Minaur of Australia on Court 14. Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, will open against United States' Denis Kudla when the covers come off.

