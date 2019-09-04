Rain plays spoilsport, India A requires 137 runs to win against South Africa A

Thiruvananthapuram: Rain played spoilsport in the fourth ODI between India A and South Africa A. The match could not end with a result despite being reduced to 25-over per side and will resume from the same point on Thursday.



India were at the dominant position, chasing a target of 193 runs. They scored 56 runs for the loss of one wicket in 7.4 overs. Shikhar Dhawan and Prashant Chopra will resume their innings from 34 and 6 runs, respectively.

India still required 137 runs in 17.2 overs while South Africa needed nine wickets to win the match.Earlier, South Africa were asked to bat first and they scored 137 runs for the loss of one wicket in 25 overs. But the score was adjusted to 192 runs by V Jayadevan method (VJD) as the match was reduced to 25 overs each side.

For South Africa A, Reeza Hendricks amassed unbeaten 60 runs while Heinrich Klaasen played a knock of 21* runs.

India have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series and will resume their innings from 56/1 on Thursday.

