Rain plays spoilsport on day one, Australia scores 170/3 in fourth Ashes Test

Manchester [UK], Sept 5 (ANI): Rain plays a spoilsport on the day one of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the rain-affected match, the day one witnessed only 44 overs of play in which Australia scored 170/3. Australia won the toss and opted to bat and suffered an early blow in the very first over. Stuart Broad scalped opener David Warner on duck at the hands of wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.



Marcus Harry and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a brief partnership of 27 runs for the second wicket. Harris (13) was sent to the pavilion by Broad as he found him in front of the wickets.

Steve Smith joined Labuschagne in the middle and built a partnership of 116 runs for the third wicket. Labuschagne played a knock of 67 runs and provided the much-needed runs to his team before he was scalped by Craig Overton.

Travis Head and Smith built an unbeaten stand of 26 runs for the fourth wicket. Smith is batting on 60 runs while Head is at a score of 18 runs.

For England, Broad bagged two wickets while Overton took one wicket. (ANI)

