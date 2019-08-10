  1. Sify.com
Raina out for 4-6 weeks after undergoing knee surgery

Last Updated: Sat, Aug 10, 2019 10:06 hrs

Raina is set to miss at least four to six weeks of action.

"Mr Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 week of rehab for recovery," the BCCI said in a tweet.

The 32-year-old southpaw last played for India in a One-Day International against England in 2018.

Raina, a World Cup winner in 2011, has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s. He was last involved in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings.




