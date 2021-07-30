Rajasthan Royals buy majority stake in CPL's Barbados franchise

Jaipur, July 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals have followed the footsteps of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and bought a majority stake in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, Barbados Tridents. The Tridents will now be known as Barbados Royals.

"We are delighted to acquire a majority stake in the Barbados CPL franchise. We are extremely grateful to the Barbados government for their continued support, and we look forward to making a positive impact on both cricket and tourism for the country. We have ambitious plans for the Royals brand globally, and this is an important strategic step," said Manoj Badale, the owner of Rajasthan Royals.