Rajasthan Royals conduct grassroots camp at newly launched academy in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): With a focus on inspiring, engaging, and nurturing the best cricketers of the future, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals conducted a three-day camp at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from March 7 to 9.



As part of the camp, a total of seven specially-curated sessions were conducted by Royals' Head Physio John Gloster, newly recruited Strength and Conditioning Coach A. T. Rajamani Prabhu, and former Royals' player Stuart Binny, who was also in the thick of proceedings as he provided fruitful insights about batting and power-hitting to the exciting young cricketers, stated the IPL franchise in a media release.

Meanwhile, the interactions conducted by John Gloster were designed to introduce the holistic approach for the management of the elite and developing cricketers in Assam.

This included topics ranging from nutrition and fitness to mental training, addressing key issues including food intake, protein requirement, Indian food habits which aid in recovery and healing, dehydration, strength and balance training, concentration, speed and endurance, team cohesiveness, emotional stability, and dealing with anger and failure.

Specially curated strength and conditioning sessions for each category of batters and bowlers were led by Rajamani Prabhu.

A total of 32 elite and high-performance players belonging to the senior category took part in the sessions conducted by Gloster and Prabhu, while 22 junior-level players benefitted from Binny's "specially-designed masterclass" session.

Speaking post the conclusion of the camp, Binny said, "I am really delighted that we were able to educate and impart more knowledge about the complexities of our game to these young, up and coming cricketers."

"The determination and the focus they've shown during my time with them was satisfying to see, and I am sure that through the Royals' continuous support and guidance, along with the brilliant facilities here at the academy, these players will keep learning and improving as they progress in their respective careers," he added.

Rajasthan Royals' Chairman, Ranjit Barthakur, said: "Our vision with this academy is to accelerate growth in the cricketing circuit here in the north-east, to provide the structure and the environment for cricketers to learn and flourish. We are looking to move in the right direction, taking one step at a time, with this camp being an important first step." (ANI)

