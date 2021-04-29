Rajasthan Royals pledge Rs 7.5 cr for Covid relief

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals (RR) said on Thursday that it has pledged Rs 7.5 crore towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic through its philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) and the British Asian Trust (BAT).

"The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support," RR said in a statement.