Rajveer wins triple gold in skeet, Kiran claims men's 3P National crown

Whereas, in Bhopal, where the Rifle Nationals are taking place, Indian Navy's Kiran Ankush Jadhav upstaged Indian No. 1 Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar among others to claim gold in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) competition.

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Punjab's Rajveer Singh Gill enjoyed a triple gold day at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club in Patiala, claiming the skeet men, skeet junior men, and junior men's skeet team titles at the ongoing 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in Shotgun events on Sunday.

Aishwary did make up for the disappointment, however, by claiming the junior men's 3P title later in the day.

Rajveer made the final's cut coming off a shoot-off in qualification to claim the sixth and final spot after finishing with a score of 119 along with three others.

He was in his element in the 60-shot final though, hitting a scorching 56 targets to leave R'jasthan's Anantjeet Singh Naruka in silver position with 52-hits.

Seasoned Mairaj Ahmed Khan, a two-time Olympian, won bronze with a score of 45.

In Bhopal, Kiran Jadhav came out on top of a 3P finals field featuring the best of India in the business. His final four shots were scores of 10.9, 10.9, 10.8, and 10.7 as he logged 455.7 to edge out Service colleague Niraj Kumar, who had a silver-winning effort of 455.3.

Aishwary Tomar bagged the bronze with 444.4 ahead of Olympians Chain Singh and Sanjeev Rajput, who finished fourth and fifth respectively.

