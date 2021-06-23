Ramanathan wins in 2nd round of Wimbledon qualifiers

Wimbledon, June 23 (IANS) India's Ramkumar Ramanathan defeated Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the Wimbledon singles qualifiers here on Wednesday.

The Indian hammered six aces and committed only one double fault as against one ace and three double faults from Etcheverry. The 26-year-old won 84 per cent of the first service points as against 78 per cent won by his Argentine opponent and also converted two of the four break points he got.