Ramiz Raja lauds Pakistan team for 'perfectly' executing the chase in 1st Test

Chattogram [Bangladesh], November 30 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja lavished praise on the visiting side for "perfectly" executing the chase in the first Test against Bangladesh on Tuesday.



Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique went on to play knocks of 91 and 73 respectively as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first Test here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The PCB chairman said chasing 200 on a turning track was a test for the Pakistan team and the victory is more "special" since it is on foreign soil.

"#PakvsBan Congrats boys! chasing 200 on a turning pitch was a test of sorts. Great that the chase was executed perfectly. And winning away from home is always more special," Ramiz Raja tweeted.

With this win, Pakistan has gained a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Heading into Day 5 of the Test, the visitors needed just 93 more runs for the win and the opening batters made light work of the chase.

Resuming Day five at 109/0, overnight batters Ali and Shafique started from where they left off and the duo kept Bangladesh bowlers at bay. However, the 151-run opening stand finally came to an end in the 43rd over as Mehidy Hasan dismissed Shafique (73).

Abid (91) failed to reach the three-figure mark and Pakistan lost its second wicket, still, 31 runs away from the target. In the end, it was Azhar Ali (24*) and skipper Babar Azam (13*) who took Pakistan over the line by nine wickets in the first session on Tuesday. (ANI)







