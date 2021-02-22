Ramkumar Ramanathan knocked out of Singapore Open in 1st round

Singapore, Feb 22 (IANS) India's Ramkumar Ramanathan on Monday was knocked out of the Singapore Open ATP 250 tournament in the first round. Ramanathan lost to American-born Japanese player Taro Daniel 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6 in a hard-fought first round match.

This is the second time that Ramanathan, the third-ranked Indian men's singles player after top-ranked Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal, is facing Daniel, who is ranked 80 places above him. The Indian is currently placed 200 on the ATP rankings.