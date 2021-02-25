Rampaul bowls Trinidad & Tobago into Super50 Cup final

The experienced Rampaul demonstrated great control in the first 10 overs of the innings and returned for an even more impressive second spell as Red Force limited Scorpions to 255-7 off their 50 overs -- only 58 runs came from the last 10 overs as four wickets fell -- on Wednesday night.

St John's (Antigua), Feb 25 (IANS) Fast bowler Ravi Rampaul took for our 29 from his 10 overs as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force easily defeated Jamaica Scorpions by six wickets to advance to the final of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup.

Rampaul now has 295 wickets in his List 'A' career, comprising domestic limited overs matches. This was the 21st time he has captured four or more wickets in an innings. He was named the CG Insurance Man-of-the-Match for the second time in the tournament.

Asked to chase 256 for victory under lights at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Red Force showed their batting depth and strength to win with 47 balls to spare and maintain their six-match unbeaten run. Opener Lendl Simmons provided an excellent platform with 68 off 70 balls while Nicholas Pooran made 54 not out off 40 balls.

Jason Mohammed also played well for 41 off 71 balls and is now the leading batsman in the tournament with 326 runs at an average of 81.50 per innings. Near the end and with victory in sight, captain Kieron Pollard showcased his amazing six-hitting power as he cleared the boundary five times en route to 36 not out off just 18 balls.

Earlier, opener John Campbell, in his first match since returning from the West Indies successful Test tour of Bangladesh, topscored for Scorpions with 88 off 131 balls. He added 108 for the second wicket with Brandon King (58) and then 58 for the third wicket with Andre McCarthy (35).

