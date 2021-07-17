Ranatunga's 'second-string' jibe doesn't affect India: Captain Dhawan

Colombo: Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga's comments calling the Indian team in Sri Lanka second string does not bother skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who said that they are going for victory against a young Sri Lankan team.

"I feel this Sri Lankan team is a young team and they have got good players. If they feel it is a second [string] team, that is their feeling. We will go ahead and play Sri Lanka. It is an international match. We have to seize the opportunity," said Dhawan during an interaction with the media.