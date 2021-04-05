Rangers SC win, fail to make it to quarters in women's league

Despite winning the match, Rangers SC couldn't find a place in the quarter-finals that start on Tuesday.

Lalhruaizeli Khiangte scored both goals for the winners.

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Rangers SC defeated Jaguar FC 2-0 in the last league match of Football Delhi Women's League being played at the Dr Ambedkar Stadium, on Monday.

In the first quarter-final, Hans Women Football Club will take on Sudeva Delhi FC while Hindustan FC will play Growing Star SC in the second last-eight game.

Both the matches will be played at Dr Ambedkar Stadium.

In the third quarter-final, Hops FC will take on Garhwal Heroes Women FC while Signature FC will face Royal Rangers FC in the last quarters game.

The matches will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The participating teams were divided into four groups. Signature FC had topped Group B with six points while Hans Women FC were Group A leader with 13 points.

Royal Rangers FC who topped Group C, should make the semi-finals of the tournament. Growing Star Sports Club, on the other hand, dominated Group D with 9 points.

Twenty teams had participated in the league.

---IANS

nns/kh