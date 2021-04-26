Rani among 7 women hockey players to test Covid-19 positive

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Captain Rani Rampal is among seven members of the Indian women's hockey team and support staff who have tested positive for Covid-19, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Monday.

"Seven members of the Indian women's hockey team and two support staff have tested positive for Covid-19. They were tested on April 24, post quarantine after their return from their respective hometowns to their training base at SAI Bengaluru, as per the laid down protocol," said SAI in a statement.