Rani Rampal, Savita Punia headline 'Fit India Run 2.0' organised by CISF

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team led by skipper Rani Rampal on Sunday participated in all Woman 'Fit India Run 2.0' from Gyara (11) Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent Road to National Police Memorial, hospital Chanakyapuri here.



To celebrate the 75th year of Independence, under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' CISF organized all Woman 'Fit India Run 2.0' in New Delhi.

"It was the proud moment for CISF that, eight (08) members of Indian Women Hockey Team led by Ms Rani Rampal, Captain of the Indian Women Hockey Team along with 07 other team members actively participated along-with 200 Veerangnas of CISF in this run," read an official statement.

The run was flagged off from Gyara (11) Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent Road at 7:30 am on Sunday by Nand Gopal Gupta, IG, CISF NCR and the run concluded at National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri.

Savita Punia, Neha Goyal, Gurjit Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Navneet Kaur and skipper Rani Rampal featured in the event.

After the conclusion of the run, a flagged-in programme was organised at the Auditorium of the Teen Murti Bhawan, wherein all the eight members of the Indian women hockey team were felicitated by Nand Gopal Gupta, IG/NCRs and other Sr. officers of CISF.

An interaction session with Indian women hockey team players was also organized to boost up the morale of CISF veerangnas. Nand Gopal Gupta, IG/NCRs expressed sincere thanks to all the players of the Indian women hockey team for participating in the event.

Jitender Rana, DIG/DMRC, S Ambashtha, DIG/GBS, Hardeep Singh, DIG/NCR and other senior officers and personnel of Delhi and NCR based CISF Units were present on the occasion. (ANI)







