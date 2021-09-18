Raninder Singh re-elected as NRAI President

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Raninder Singh has been re-elected as the President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday.

The election of the office-bearers and members of the governing body of the NRAI was held in Mohali, Punjab for the term of four years (2021-2025). Kanwar Sultan Singh replaced DV Seetharama Rao as the Secretary-General and Randeep Mann acquired the position of Treasurer after the election result.



The Returning Officer declared the result as per 11 (c) of the rules and regulations of the National Rifle Association of India.

The National Rifle Association of India is affiliated to International Shooting Sport Federation, Asian Shooting Confederation, Commonwealth Shooting Federation, South Asian Shooting Confederation and Indian Olympic Association.

NRAI has a network of 53 affiliated State Associations and Units. Regular competitions are held at National, State, District and Club levels. Some of the Universities have recently given recognition to this sport. (ANI)

