Ranji Trophy games 'not yet' suspended in Assam, Tripura: Saba Karim

Curfew has been imposed in the two north-eastern states following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 which has been passed by the Parliament.

"We are taking a call right now, we are receiving reports from the host association which is Assam. Then we will see because curfew has been imposed, so we will take a call on that. We are monitoring the situation," Karim told IANS.

While Assam were in the middle of their series-opener against Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Tripura are facing Jharkhand at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala.

When asked if the matches have been suspended, Karim responded: "Not yet." On Wednesday night, the Rajya Sabha passed the CAB with 125 members voting for and 99 against it. On Monday midnight, it had passed in the Lok Sabha. Assam witnessed widespread violence on Wednesday, with protesters, including students, taking to the streets across the state, especially Guwahati where the state government has declared an indefinite curfew aimed at maintaining law and order. The administration has also suspended mobile Internet service in 10 districts of the state.