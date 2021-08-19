Ranji Trophy to start from January 5, squads can pick 30 members with eye on COVID-19

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided that each squad for the upcoming domestic season can have a maximum of 30 members comprising of a minimum of 20 players. Accordingly, the number of support staff is capped at a total of 10.



Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed the same and said the season starts with the Women's U-19 tournament and the Syed Mushtaq Ali gets underway from October 27. The coveted Ranji Trophy gets underway from January 5.

The source further said the BCCI has informed state associations to pick a team physician in each of the squads to manage COVID related issues. The team physician is separate from the team physiotherapist and is inclusive of the 10 support staff.

The last date for the inter-state transfer and registration of guest players will be 15 days prior to the start of the specific tournament.

As for the grouping and qualification system for the tournaments, for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, there will be five Elite Groups consisting of six teams each and one Plate Group with eight teams. There will be five matches per team across all groups.

The winner of the five Elite Groups will make it directly to the quarter-finals. The second placed teams from each Elite Group and the winner of the Plate Group will play three pre-quarter finals and the three winners will complete the quarters line-up.

For the senior Women's One Day, T20, and Women's Under 19 (One-Day), there will be five Elite Groups consisting of six teams and one Plate Group consisting of six teams. (ANI)