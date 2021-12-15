Ranjita, Uvena appointed as match officials in 2022 AFC Asian Cup

Ranjita Tekcham has been appointed as one of the referees, while Uvena Fernandes has been appointed as an assistant referee in the AFC Asian Cup. With the Asian Cup set to be held in India in January and February next year, it promises to be a special occasion for all.

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) India's Ranjita Tekcham and Uvena Fernandes have been appointed as match officials for the upcoming 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup to be held in the country, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Wednesday.

"All AFC appointments are important but this one more so because India are hosts and I am going to perform on home soil," said Referee Ranjita in an AIFF statement.

The VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology will be used from the quarterfinal onwards and the Match Officials are eager to learn more about it.

"We are looking forward to the opportunity to learn the advanced VAR system and improve our skills on it," said Fernandes, who will be involved in her second AFC Asian Cup event.

Along with the two match officials, Maria Rebello has also been assigned as one of the referee assessors for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, which gets underway on January 20, with the final set to be held on February 6, 2022.

--IANS

avn/cs