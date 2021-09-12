Ranveer, Deepika's selfie with PV Sindhu goes viral

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh and his actress wife Deepika Padukone were spotted dining with ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu here on Saturday.

Ranveer also took to Instagram to share a picture of the three of them together.

He captioned the image as: "Smashing time!"

To this, Sindhu replied: "@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone Lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon".