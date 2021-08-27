Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi heartbroken over Kabul blasts

"Kabul is bleeding again (two sad and heartbreak emojis), STOP KILLING AFGHAN PLEASE (two prayers and sad emojis with two Afghanistan flags)," tweeted Khan.

Kabul, Aug 27 (IANS) Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi took to social media to express their sadness over the blasts in Kabul. On Thursday, at least 72 people were killed and over 140 injured in twin blasts outside the crowded Kabul airport.

"I express my deepest condolences to my countrymen (who) lost their lives in today's attack in the vicinity of Kabul airport. We condemn such attacks on the strongest possible terms and urge the world to help Afghans get through these tough times," wrote Nabi on Twitter.

This is the second time Khan appealed to the world and its leaders about the situation in Afghanistan on social media. The star leg-spinner had tweeted on August 10, requesting the world leaders not to leave his countrymen in chaos.

"Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced. Don't leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan. We want peace," wrote Khan.

Khan had recently taken Sussex Sharks to the finals day of the T20 Blast after featuring for Trent Rockets in the inaugural The Hundred competition.

