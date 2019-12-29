Rashid Khan flaunts 'camel' bat during BBL innings

Melbourne, Dec 29 (IANS) Afghanistan star Rashid Khan on Sunday flaunted a new bat design at the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League. Playing for the Adelaide Strikers against defending champions Melbourne Renegades, Rashid was seen holding a bat that had a depression on its back, giving it the look of a camel's back.

Cricket Australia tweeted a picture of the bat and nicknamed it "The Camel."

Rashid turned up with an all-round performance in the match. With the unique bat, he smashed 25 runs off 16 balls to push the Strikers' score to 155/6. He then bowled a stellar spell, giving away just 15 runs in 4 overs and taking two wickets. He ended the match with the best economy rate in his team.

rkm/vd