Rashid Khan scripts his third hat-trick in T20s

Adelaide [Australia], Jan 8 (ANI): Afghanistan and Adelaide Strikers all-rounder Rashid Khan on Wednesday scripted his third hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing match against Sydney Sixers in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Rashid dismissed Jack Edwards, James Vince and Jack Edwards on successive balls to achieve the feat.

He's done it!



A hat-trick for Rashid Khan! What a moment #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PdHWSG6m6O — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Rashid has been setting the tournament ablaze with this quickfire knocks. He has also been using a 'camel' bat in the tournament, and it has garnered quite a lot of attention.

But the batsman failed to trouble the scores against Sydney Sixers in the ongoing match.

In the ongoing match between Strikers and Sixers, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.Strikers kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and hence was restricted to 135 in the allotted twenty overs. (ANI)