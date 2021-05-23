Rashid to play for Lahore Qalandars in PSL and Sussex in T20 Blast

Lahore, May 23 (IANS) Rashid Khan will rejoin the Lahore Qalandars for the remainder of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) after which he will join Sussex for the T20 Blast in England.

"I am excited to be back with PSL and Lahore Qalandars," Khan said in a Qalandars media release.

"I had a couple of good games with them earlier and the team went off to a good start, I am hopeful to help them continue with the momentum," he added.