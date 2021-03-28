Ratra joins Delhi Capitals as assistant coach

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra has joined Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals as assistant coach, the franchise announced on Sunday.

Ratra, 39, recently coached Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has also coached Punjab, and has worked as fielding and wicketkeeping coach with the Indian women's team. This will be his first stint with an IPL franchise.