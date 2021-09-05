Ravi Shastri, India support staff put under isolation

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday said that four members of Team India support staff will remain in isolation after Ravi Shastri's lateral flow test returned positive.

"The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach, and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri's lateral flow test returned positive last evening," he said in a statement.