Ravi Shastri turns 59, a look at his dream run in 1985 World C'ship

As India head coach Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today, here's a look at one of the most defining moments of his international career.



While Shastri scored 6,938 runs across both Tests and ODIs and scalped 280 wickets in his international career, his dream run came during the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship.

In the entire tournament, the all-rounder managed to score 182 runs and take eight wickets. His performance was the guiding force behind India's winning run in the tournament and as a result of this performance, the Indian team was also named as 'Team of the Century' by Wisden.

In the finals of the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship, India clashed with Pakistan. The Javed Miandad-led Pakistan side won the toss and elected to bat, but the side was restricted to just 176/9. Shastri scalped one wicket as he dismissed Tahir Naqqash. However, the all-rounder was at his best when he came out to bat.

The right-handed batsman played a knock of 63 runs. He brought a sense of calm to the Indian innings and remained unbeaten to guide the side to an eight-wicket victory in the finals. Shastri was also a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team.

Shastri is currently coaching the Indian senior men's team and under his guidance, India registered Test series wins in Australia on two separate occasions. The Men in Blue also managed to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and the side is currently at the top of the ICC Test rankings.

India will now lock horns against New Zealand in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) in Southampton, beginning June 18. (ANI)

