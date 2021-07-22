Ravindra Jadeja hits twin fifties as warm-up game ends in draw

Durham [UK], July 22 (ANI): All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit his second fifty while Hanuma Vihari scored 43* as the three-day practice game between India and County Select XI ended in a draw on Thursday.



County Select XI needed 284 runs to win on the final day in the second innings but the side scored 31 in 15.5 overs to walk away with a draw after India had declared their innings on 192/3.

Resuming their first innings on Thursday, County Select XI weren't able to add any run as they were bowled out at 220/10 in the first half an hour of play.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal opened the batting for India in the second innings and stitched an 87-run stand for the first wicket.

While Pujara scored 38, Mayank got out three runs short of his half-century. Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja then carried the Indian innings, stitching an 84-run partnership.

While Vihari scored an unbeaten 43, Jadeja walked off after hitting a fine half-century off 77 deliveries. The visitors declared their second innings on 192-3 and set a target of 284 runs for a win.

Jake Libby and Haseeb Hameed both made sure that County Select XI doesn't lose a wicket as the match ended in a draw.

Brief Scores: Indians 311 and 192/3 d (Ravindra Jadeja 51, Mayank Agarwal 47; Jack Carson 2-64) vs County Select XI 220 and 31/0 (Jake Libby 17, Haseeb Hameed 13 ) (ANI)

