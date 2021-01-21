Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the full test series against England

Ravindra Jadeja will not be part of Team India for the home Test series against England as he won't recover in time.
Jadeja, who was not a part of the squad named for the first two Tests on Tuesday, will not be part of the last two.
Jadeja is expected to recover in six weeks to recover after undergoing surgery on his dislocated left thumb.
Jadeja was injured in the third Test in Sydney and missed the fourth game in Brisbane.
Whether the all-rounder will participate in the five T20Is and three ODIs against England, that decision will be taken later.
The first of four Tests against England begins in Chennai on February 5.
India Squad for First Two Tests: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel
(With Agency Inputs)