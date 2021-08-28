Ravindra Jadeja taken for precautionary scan

Leeds, Aug 28 (IANS) India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was on Saturday taken for precautionary scan on his knee.

"He has been taken for a precautionary scan," confirmed an official to IANS.

Jadeja, who bowled 32 overs and batted in the both innings, scoring four and 30, hurt his right knee while trying to stop a shot from Haseeeb Hameed off Mohammed Shami during the first day's play on Wednesday.