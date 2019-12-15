Rawalpindi Test: Pakistan play draw against Sri Lanka

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Dec 15 (ANI): The return of Test cricket after a decade in Pakistan was ended as a draw against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

On the final day, the play happened without the weather interruption. Since the beginning of the Test, each day of the play was affected by bad weather.



Sri Lanka declared their innings at 308/6. Dhananjaya de Silva remained unbeaten on 102 runs while Dilruwan Perera went back to the pavilion not out on 16 runs.

The hosts had a bad start as they lost opener Shan Masood on a duck by Kasun Rajitha. Abid Ali and skipper Azhar Ali added 87-run for the second wicket partnership. Azhar was scalped by Lahiru Kumara after scoring 36 runs.

Babar Azam joined Abid in the middle and built an unbeaten partnership of 162-run.

The duo scored their centuries and remained not out. Abid scored 109 while Azam amassed 102 runs. Abid was awarded player of the match as he scored a century in his maiden Test.

The second Test of the series will be played at Karachi from December 19. (ANI)