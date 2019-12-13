Rawalpindi Test: Rain, bad light to lead towards draw

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Dec 13 (ANI): For the third consecutive day in the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka rain and bad light played a spoilsport and the match would result in a draw.

The play on the third day was delayed due to the puddles on the ground. After the game started the bad light made it stop the game.



The play on the third day was ended after less than half an hour of action. The visitors only added 19 runs without losing a wicket in 5.2 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera are unbeaten on 87 and 6 runs respectively.

Yesterday, bad light played a spoilsport as only 20 overs were bowled on day two. The visitors added 61 runs to their score and lost one wicket. Niroshan Dickwella was scalped by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after scoring 33 runs.

Dilruwan Perera joined Dhananjaya de Silva for a brief unbeaten partnership of 7 runs before bad light forced early stumps on the second consecutive day. For Pakistan, the only wicket was taken by Afridi.

The ongoing series between the two nations is part of the ICC World Test Championship. (ANI)

