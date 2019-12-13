Rawalpindi Test: Start of day three delayed due to wet outfield

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Dec 13 (ANI): Day three of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan was delayed due to puddles on the ground on Friday.

Yesterday, bad light played a spoilsport as only 20 overs were bowled on day two. The visitors added 61 runs to their score and lost one wicket.



Niroshan Dickwella was scalped by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi after scoring 33 runs.

Dilruwan Perera joined Dhananjaya de Silva for a brief unbeaten partnership of 7 runs before bad light forced early stumps on the second consecutive day.

Sri Lanka were 263/6 at stumps on day two. Silva and Perera are unbeaten on 72 and 2 runs, respectively.

For Pakistan, the only wicket was taken by Afridi.

The ongoing series between the two nations is part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan are yet to gain points while Sri Lanka are placed at the fourth spot with 60 points. (ANI)

