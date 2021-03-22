Rawat leads main draw seeding list in ITF men's tennis

Pune, March 22 (IANS) Siddarth Rawat of India will lead the seedings' list at the $15000 ITF WTT Cup Men's Tennis Championships.

The 468th ranked Rawat is followed by Irish player Simon Carr, Aidan Mchugh of Great Britain and Oliver Crawford of the USA.

Jonathan Mridha of Sweden is ranked fifth, followed by Indians Manish Sureshkumar and the newly crowned national champion Arjun Kadhe, ranked sixth and seventh, while the winner of the ITF events in Lucknow and Indore, Zane Khan of USA, is ranked eighth.