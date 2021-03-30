RCB begin training session in Chennai

Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Suyash Prabhudesai and KS Bharat are attending the camp at the moment while the remaining players will join in later.

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began their training for the upcoming IPL 2021 season here at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research from Tuesday.

"Remaining players will join the camp as and when they finish their 7 days mandatory isolation," said a statement from the RCB.

The nine-day conditioning camp is taking place under Mike Hesson, director of cricket operations and Simon Katich, head coach of the team.

Sanjay Bangar, S Sridharan, Adam Griffith, Shankar Basu and Malolan Rangarajan are the other members of the coaching staff.

RCB finished qualified for the playoff and finished fourth last season. They were beaten by SunRisers Hyderabad in Eliminator by six wickets.

--IANS

rkm/rt