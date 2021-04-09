RCB specifically targeted Maxwell in auction: Kohli

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said that he sees a "different energy" in Glenn Maxwell ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Australian all-rounder Maxwell was bought by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore in the auction this year.

"He's a good guy, we've caught up in the past as well when I was in Australia on a tour. He's just very happy to be in RCB and I see a different energy about him this time," Kohli said in a video uploaded by the franchise on their Youtube page.