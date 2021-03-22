RCB will be a lot stronger with Kohli's opening: Vaughan

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will benefit from skipper Virat Kohli opening the innings, said former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Kohli had said that he would open the batting for RCB after India's fifth T20I against England.

"He (Kohli) could bat anywhere but I think they (India and RCB) have found something. I think RCB will be a lot stronger by having him at the top of the order," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.