RCB win toss, choose to bat against KKR (Toss)

Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and chose to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

Following are the squads of both the teams.

RCB squad: : Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Rajat Patidar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.