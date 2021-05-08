Real, Barca, Juve defend Super League after UEFA threats

The statement said the 12 founding clubs have suffered "unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offences" to abandon the project and "therefore desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem."

Berlin, May 8 (IANS) Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus defended the Super League in a joint statement on Saturday after European ruling body UEFA threatened them with sanctions.

"This is intolerable under the rule of law and tribunals have already ruled in favour of the Super League proposal, ordering FIFA and UEFA to, either directly or through their affiliated bodies, refrain from taking any action which may hinder this initiative in any way while court proceedings are pending," the clubs said, reports DPA.

Out of the original dozen clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have so far not given up on their Super League ambitions. Six English clubs, along with Atletico Madrid, Inter and AC Milan, withdrew from the breakaway league almost as soon as it was announced last month amid fan pressure.

The three remaining teams reinforced their conviction that they created the Super League to provide solutions "to the current unsustainable situation in the football industry" and ensure the sport survives in the long-term, bringing "financial stability" to the European football community.

They said they're "fully aware of the diversity of reactions" to the initiative and that they're ready to "reconsider the proposed approach."

However, the clubs added it would be irresponsible to abandon such a "mission to provide effective and sustainable answers to the existential questions that threaten the football industry."

They reiterated that the issues that led to the creation of the Super League have not gone away, and therefore they still have "the duty to act in a responsible manner and persevere in the pursuit of adequate solutions, despite the unacceptable and ongoing pressures and threats received from UEFA."

On Friday, UEFA said it reserved all rights to "take whatever action it deems appropriate" against the three clubs who haven't yet abandoned the Super League.

