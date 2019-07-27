Real Madrid 'lacked everything' after 7-3 defeat against Atletico Madrid: Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], July 27 (ANI): After Real Madrid faced an embarrassing 3-7 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, manager Zinedine Zidane said that his team 'lacked everything'.

"What happened is that we entered the game very badly. A high-level competition, we entered very badly. At eight minutes we were down 2-0. There was no response from us to change something. The first part was difficult. We never entered the game. We have lacked everything. Especially intensity," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa scored four goals in the match and his club had a 5-0 lead after the conclusion of the first half."They scored seven goals, it can't happen. That is also known to the players, who are disappointed. You don't have to spin it over. It's a pre-season game. They've been better at everything. There is nothing more to talk about," he said."We are preparing a season and being calm. We have to be on August 17, with the first league game. For now, we have lacked things for sure tonight," Zidane added.However, Zidane said they will be motivated and is certain of having a good season."We will be motivated. I have no doubt about that. Our season is going to be good. I am convinced. Today we cannot be happy. For the rest, I am convinced that I have a team that will compete and very well. That's it. We have to go back and get some rest," he said. (ANI)