Real Madrid announce 19-man squad for Osasuna clash

Madrid [Spain], Sept 25 (ANI): Real Madrid on Wednesday announced their 19-man squad for the La Liga clash against Osasuna tomorrow.

Gareth Bale is the notable absentee in the squad. Bale did feature in the team during their 1-0 win over Sevilla on September 23.

Real Madrid team:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Areola and Altube.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Nacho and Odriozola.



Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, F. Valverde and James.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Jovic, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo. (ANI)

