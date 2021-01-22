Real Madrid boss Zidane tests positive for coronavirus

Madrid [Spain], January 22 (ANI): Real Madrid on Friday announced that their manager Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for coronavirus.



"Real Madrid CF announces that our coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for Covid-19," the club said in a statement.

The Blancos boss has become the latest in a long line of senior figures at the Bernabeu to contract coronavirus. Defender Nacho Fernandez had to sit out the midweek meeting with Alcoyano after posting a positive test.

On Thursday, Real faced a 2-1 defeat against third division side Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

The defending LaLiga champions are currently at the second spot with 37 points in 18 games. Atletico Madrid is at the top spot with 44 points in 17 games. Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard, midfielder Casemiro and defender Eder Militao also tested positive earlier this season.

Real will take on Alaves in the LaLiga at Mendizorrotza Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

