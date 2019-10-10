Real Madrid completes 3rd training session of week

Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Isco were among those who took part in the practice led by coach Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid's training complex in Valdebebas, reported Efe news.

Additionally, Castilla's Fran Garcia, Javi Hernandez and Victor Chust, and Juvenil A's Luis Federico, Toni Fuidias and Pablo Rodriguez participated in the third training session of the week.

Injured Nacho, Toni Kroos and Asensio missed the session to continue their recovery therapy.

Real Madrid will hold a closed training session on Friday in Valdebebas.

Madrid is taking on Mallorca in a La Liga clash on October 19 and will play against Galatasaray as part of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage three days later.