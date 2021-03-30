Real Madrid face injury worries

Real's coach Zinedine Zidane is trying to work out a fit combination that will be available for his side during the coming weekend when they host Eibar on April 3.

Madrid, March 30 (IANS) Real Madrid face a problem of injuries to their key players ahead of their return to La Liga action this weekend.

Madrid will be without Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard, but Spaniard Dani Carvajal could return against Eibar as he seems to have recovered from injury, according to a report in Spanish sports newspaper, Marca.

Zidane's side is in third place with 60 points and are six points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Barcelona are second with 62 points, just two ahead of Real Madrid.

The teams have played 28 matches each.

There are also worries over midfield pair Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos who both missed out on international call-ups due to ongoing injuries.

Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric will also be under observation after they played Spain and Croatia respectively over the last week.

