Real Madrid name 19-man squad for RCD Mallorca clash

Madrid [Spain], Oct 19 (ANI): Real Madrid on Saturday announced 19-man squad for upcoming La Liga clash against RCD Mallorca.

Real Madrid will compete against RCD Mallorca on October 20.

Real Madrid are placed on the second position of the point table with 18 points from eight matches. The table is topped by Barcelona, who have 19 points from nine matches.



Real Madrid squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Areola, Altube.

Defenders: Militao, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Odriozola, Mendy.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Valverde, James, Isco.

Forwards: Benzema, Jovic, Brahim, Mariano, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo. (ANI)

